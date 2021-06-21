Global Client Management Tools Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Client Management Tools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Client Management Tools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Client Management Tools (previously known as PC configuration life cycle management [PCCLM] tools) manage the configurations of client systems. Specific functionality includes OS deployment, inventory, software distribution, patch management, software usage monitoring and remote control. Desktop support organizations use client management tools to automate system administration and support functions that would otherwise be done manually.
This report focuses on the global Client Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Client Management Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Ivanti
Jamf
ManageEngine
Quest Software
ConnectWise
IBM
Symantec
Kaseya
BMC
Micro Focus
Broadcom (CA Technologies)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Client Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Client Management Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Client Management Tools are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Client Management Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Client Management Tools Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.5.2 SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
1.5.3 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Client Management Tools Market Size
2.2 Client Management Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Client Management Tools Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)
2.2.2 Client Management Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 Ivanti
12.2.1 Ivanti Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.2.4 Ivanti Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ivanti Recent Development
12.3 Jamf
12.3.1 Jamf Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.3.4 Jamf Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Jamf Recent Development
12.4 ManageEngine
12.4.1 ManageEngine Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.4.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ManageEngine Recent Development
12.5 Quest Software
12.5.1 Quest Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.5.4 Quest Software Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Quest Software Recent Development
12.6 ConnectWise
12.6.1 ConnectWise Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.6.4 ConnectWise Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ConnectWise Recent Development
12.7 IBM
12.7.1 IBM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 IBM Recent Development
12.8 Symantec
12.8.1 Symantec Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.8.4 Symantec Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.9 Kaseya
12.9.1 Kaseya Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.9.4 Kaseya Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Kaseya Recent Development
12.10 BMC
12.10.1 BMC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Client Management Tools Introduction
12.10.4 BMC Revenue in Client Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 BMC Recent Development
12.11 Micro Focus
12.12 Broadcom (CA Technologies)
Continued….
