Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Booming at a Healthy CAGR of 28.8% by 2025 With Major Market Competitors like Cisco Systems, Symantec, Tripwire, Digital Guardian, Carbon Black

Global Endpoint Detection and Response market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025.

Worldwide Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Endpoint Detection and Response industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Endpoint Detection and Response Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Endpoint Detection and Response Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Endpoint Detection and Response players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) are security solutions designed to help organizations to understand the chain of attack, to detect suspicious activity on endpoints, and facilitate administrator with a quick and appropriate response. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems. EDR delivers automation, data integration, and provides advanced support to organizations data storage systems. The EDR is systems that store endpoint system level behaviors & events, for instance, file, registry, process, memory, and network events.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Endpoint Detection and Response Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

One of the key trends which will influence the market in coming year is the advancements in EDR such as more focus on adaptive security architecture capabilities in order to emphasize more on integrated security capabilities. The EDR solution is also expected to solve issues such as insider threat and account takeover, which are presently addressed by entity behavior analytics. EDR vendors have not much focused on cloud workload protection, however, acceptance of cloud data storage is increasing owing to which vendors are becoming more inclined towards cloud solution delivery. In past few years, cloud computing services are becoming popular owing to its wide usage, however, it makes them a common target for cyber-attacks by outsiders and insiders.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by component, deployment model, organization size and, vertical. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By vertical segment BFSI accounted for the largest share of the endpoint detection and response market in 2017; whereas, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Carbon Black, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. CrowdStrike, Inc.

4. Digital Guardian

5. FireEye, Inc.

6. Open Text Corporation

7. Symantec Corporation

8. Tripwire, Inc.

9. Tanium Inc.

10. Cyberreason Inc.

11. RSA Security LLC

12. CounterTack.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Endpoint Detection and Response market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Endpoint Detection and Response market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in Endpoint Detection and Response market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to highest penetration of connected technology and considerable threat of cyber breaches leading to rising adoption of Endpoint Detection and Response in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT sector and burgeoning events of cyber-attacks will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for endpoint detection and response market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

