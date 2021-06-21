Global Shipbroking Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global Shipbroking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Shipbroking is an activity that forms part of the international shipping industry. Shipbrokers act as specialist intermediaries between shipowners and the charterers of ships to transport cargo or between buyers and sellers of ships.

According to our market research analysts, the ship chartering market witnessed maximum growth in the bulker application segment during 2017 and this trend will continue throughout the forecast period and will increase the shipbroking market size.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the ship chartering market throughout the forecast period. The strong presence of numerous shipbroking companies will be one of the primary factors fueling the growth of the market in this region.

In 2018, the global Shipbroking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Shipbroking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Shipbroking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Maersk

Braemar Shipping Services

Clarksons Shipping

Howe Robinson Partners

Simpson Spence Young

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Cargo Broking

Tanker Broking

Container Vessel Broking

Futures Broking

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Bulker

Tanker

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Shipbroking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Shipbroking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shipbroking are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued…………………….

