Global Wooden Floor Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Wooden Floor Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Wooden Floor Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global wooden floor market was valued at $90,638.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $141,091.3 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Wood flooring is a type of hard surface flooring, which is produced using materials, such as timber, bamboo, and others, which are available in numerous styles, colors, and cuts.

There are several benefits offered by wood flooring, such as elegance and high-end aesthetics over other types of flooring. This is anticipated to propel the demand for wooden floor globally. In addition, the rise in awareness of outdoor and indoor entertainment area among millennial home buyers fuel the demand for wooden flooring solutions among residential end users. However, fluctuating prices of wood and other raw materials, and rising costs of manufacturing wood flooring are the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, increase in disposable income of people is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global wooden floor market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into engineered wood and solid wood. The engineered wood segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The global wooden floor market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Armstrong, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, KÃ¤hrs Holding AB, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Nature Home Holding Company Limited, and Tarkett.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global wooden floor market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Product

– Engineered wood

– Solid wood

By Application

– Residential

– Non-residential

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Indonesia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Armstrong

– Beaulieu International Group

– Berkshire Hathaway

– Boral Limited

– Brumark Corporation

– Khrs Holding AB

– Mannington Mills

– Mohawk Industries

– Nature Home Holding Company Limited

– Tarkett

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

1.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE WOODEN FLOOR MARKET:

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2016-2018*

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2018*

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in residential & non-residential construction

3.5.1.2. Increase in spending on home remodeling

3.5.1.3. Wide range of benefits offered

3.5.1.4. The green image of wood flooring

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Unstable prices of wood and other raw materials

3.5.2.2. Threat from substitutes products

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in disposable income in emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: WOODEN FLOOR MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

4.2. SOLID WOOD

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. ENGINEERED WOOD

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: WOODEN FLOOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. RESIDENTIAL

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. NON-RESIDENTIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: WOODEN FLOOR MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast by region

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. U.S., market size and forecast by product

6.2.4.1.2. U.S., market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by product

6.2.4.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by product

6.2.4.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by product

6.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4.1. Germany

6.3.4.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by product

6.3.4.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. Italy

6.3.4.2.1. Italy market size and forecast, by product

6.3.4.2.2. Italy market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. France market size and forecast, by product

6.3.4.3.2. France market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.4. Russia

6.3.4.4.1. Russia market size and forecast, by product

6.3.4.4.2. Russia market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by product

6.3.4.5.2. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. China market size and forecast, by product

6.4.4.1.2. China market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Japan market size and forecast, by product

6.4.4.2.2. Japan market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. India market size and forecast, by product

6.4.4.3.2. India market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.4. Indonesia

6.4.4.4.1. Indonesia market size and forecast, by product

6.4.4.4.2. Indonesia market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

6.4.4.5.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by product

6.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Latin America market size and forecast, by product

6.5.4.1.2. Latin America market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Middle East market size and forecast, by product

6.5.4.2.2. Middle East market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Africa market size and forecast, by product

6.5.4.3.2. Africa market size and forecast, by application

