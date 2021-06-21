Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2026 | Cipla Ltd, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Other Companies

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Hepatitis B is a life threatening disease caused due to liver infection. Hepatitis B is said to cause chronic disorder even leading to death due to liver cirrhosis. Hepatitis B can be prevented by administration of hepatitis B vaccine. As per rules passed by the WHO, it is mandatory for infants to receive the hepatitis B vaccine as soon as possible after birth, most preferably within 24 hours. This helps in relatively reducing the risk of contracting hepatitis in the future.

Some of the Leading Key Players Operating in this Study:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Johnson & Johnson

• VBI Vaccines Inc.

• Cipla Ltd

• Dynavax Technologies Corporation

• ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

• Other Companies

MARKET DYNAMICS

The hepatitis B therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prevalence of hepatitis in infants as well as rising awareness regarding the disease. In addition, various R&D activities for the development of better vaccines for the treatment along with the availability of government initiatives are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

What the report features:-

– Global analysis of Hepatitis B Therapeutics market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of Hepatitis B Therapeutics market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

– Forecast and analysis of Hepatitis B Therapeutics market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hepatitis B therapeutics market with detailed market segmentation by product type, therapy, distribution channel and geography. The global hepatitis B therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hepatitis B therapeutics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global hepatitis B therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, therapy and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as anti-viral and hepatitis B vaccine. The hepatitis B therapeutics market, based on therapy is segmented into, chemo therapy, immunosuppressant therapy and nucleoside analogue. On the basis of distribution channel, the global hepatitis B therapeutics market is segmented into, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and other pharmacies.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hepatitis B therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hepatitis B therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hepatitis B therapeutics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the hepatitis B therapeutics market in these regions.

