Home Decor Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2027

Home decor is used for making internal and external spaces attractive and functionally more useful for the residents.The growing number of homeowners, increasing construction in developing countries, and increase in the disposable income of individuals have influenced the home decor market positively. However, the increasing cost of raw material might affect the growth of the home decor market. Increasing urbanization and growing demand for home d?cor products for renovation are creating opportunities for the companies operating in the home d?cor market to gain a broad customer base and generate more revenues.

The global home decor market is segmented on the basis of product, sales-channel, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented furniture, textile, floor coverings, and others. On the basis of the sales channel the market is segmented as direct sales and indirect sales. Based on the end-user the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

The report also includes the profiles of key home decor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Kimball International

Herman Miller

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Costco Wholesale

Inter IKEA Group

Forbo International SA

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global home decor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The home decor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Home Decor Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Home Decor Market Analysis- Global Analysis Home Decor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Sales Channel Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Home Decor Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

