Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Description

Hydraulic fracturing is a method of injecting thousands of gallons of water, chemicals and sand into horizontally drilled wells of natural gas, crude oil and other fuels. Natural gas is the most dependent sector. The high-pressured mixture cracks the rocks, enabling the fuel to flow upwards. The chemicals used are mainly responsible for dissolving minerals, as Biocide, corrosion inhibition, pH adjustment and clay stabilization. A wide range of chemicals is involved in the above functions explains the impact of Chemical industry on Hydraulic Fracturing Market.

Market dynamics:

The Hydraulic fracturing market is not recent, as projected by the media and dates back to 1940s when it first came into the picture. Also, the scale at which the technique is applied is comparable to its use in the 70s. Although various factors such as enhanced offshore exploration of Natural Gas reserves, a huge Asian market for LNG and the U.S Shell boom in the last decade have enormously increased the size of the market. In fact, Hydraulic Fracturing is inevitable to harness Shell Gas. Technological advancements in LNG infrastructure and micro seismic monitoring have made hydraulic cracking safer and more efficient. Not only the global petroleum demands, but shifting focus towards developing unconventional oil & gas blocks globally is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064582



Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented on the basis of well type (Horizontal and Vertical), application (Crude Oil, Tight Gas, Shale gas, tight oil, Natural Gas, Non-conventional) and technology (Plug and perforation, Sliding Sleeve). On the basis of technology, plug and perforation was the largest segment. By application, recently, the non-conventional fragment has taken the lead. In the materials sector, that mainly involves chemicals used, proppants formed the largest segment.

Geographical Analysis:

Favorable regulatory policies of U.S. and Chinese governments are expected to encourage the exploration and production activities of non-conventional resources which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for hydraulic fracturing. North America is the most dominant market in global hydraulic fracturing market due to growing exploration and production of non-conventional resources such as shale gas, tight oil and coal bed methane in the region. China, Russia and other countries of Eastern Europe are expected to witness a significant rise in exploration and production of non-conventional shale gas and tight oil, creating a potential for the hydraulic fracturing. However, due to environmental and sociological reasons such as water scarcity, public oppositions and bans, the growth of hydraulic fracturing technology has been restrained in countries like Germany, Bulgaria, France, South Africa, and Tunisia.

Key players in Hydraulic fracturing market are American companies like Schlumberger, ConocoPhillips Co., ExxonMobil Corp., and Chevron Corp.- to name a few.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064582

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

View Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hydraulic-fracturing-market-industry-outlook-size-forecast-2016-2022-2019-07-25

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609