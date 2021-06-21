Immunotherapy Drugs Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2027 | Merck and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UbiVac

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Immunotherapy or immunotherapy drug, is known as biologic therapy which is type of cancer treatment. The treatment enhances the body’s natural defenses to fight cancer. It utilizes the biological substances to improve immune system function. It works by the stopping the growth of cancer cells and helping immune system to work better at destroying cancer cells. There are various types of immunotherapy which include oncolytic virus therapy, monoclonal antibodies, non-specific immunotherapies, T-cell therapy and cancer vaccines.

Some of the Leading Key Players Operating in this Study:

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Astrazeneca

• Abbvie

• Amgen inc

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Novartis International AG

• Merck and Co., Inc

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• UbiVac

MARKET DYNAMICS

The immunotherapy drug market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, advancement in the development techniques and others. The biotechnological techniques are likely to create advanced techniques for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What the report features:-

– Global analysis of Immunotherapy Drugs market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of Immunotherapy Drugs market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

– Forecast and analysis of Immunotherapy Drugs market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Immunotherapy Drug Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of immunotherapy drug market with detailed market segmentation by drug type, therapeutic area, end user and geography. The global immunotherapy drug market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading immunotherapy drug market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global immunotherapy drug market is segmented on the basis of drug type, therapeutic area and end user. Based on drug type, the market is segmented as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, interferons alpha & beta, interleukins and others. On the basis of the therapeutic area the segment is classified as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious diseases and others. On the basis of the end user segment is divided into hospitals, research centers and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global immunotherapy drug market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The immunotherapy drug market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting immunotherapy drug market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the immunotherapy drug market in these regions.

