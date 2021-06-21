Inflight Advertising Market illuminated by new report – The Zagoren Collective, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Global Eagle, EAM Advertising LLC, IMM International, Global Onboard Partners, INK

The Inflight Advertising Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. In-flight advertising basically refers to advertising that is targeted toward potential consumers, onboard an aircraft. In-flight advertising entails advertising through in-flight magazines, overhead storage bins, and setback tray tables, and sales pitches by flight attendants. The advent of digital media and the development of advertisement techniques are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Growth in adoption of mobile phones and personal computing enables the advertisers to deliver advertisements to the passengers right to their personal devices which is effective compared to any traditional methods of in-flight advertising, which is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing incidences of connectivity are the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, inflight advertising has numerous choices of formats & platforms and high frequency of exposures which also impelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, issues associated with the present hardware is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of inflight advertising during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Inflight Advertising Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increased air travel and rising tourism in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate in the global Inflight Advertising market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated exhibiting higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the increasing number of airline services industry across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Global Eagle

IMM International

Blue Mushroom

EAM Advertising LLC

MaXposure Media Group (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Global Onboard Partners

Zagoren Collective

Atin OOH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

