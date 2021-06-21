Infrastructure Monitoring Market Application, Technological Advancement, Key Players, Financial Overview and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Infrastructure monitoring is a real-time process which requires endless collection of data and prediction of downtime occurrences. Infrastructure monitoring can reduce risk as well as manage the systems proactively. It is also helpful in improving productivity and performance of the systems. Also, infrastructure monitoring will be helpful in the prevention and reduction of business losses.

The basic objective of infrastructure monitoring is to analyze system administration practices for any loopholes in the system and minimize errors. Every set of data has its technological grievances which stands to be the reason for monitoring tools to customize and configure the system according to users’ needs. On the other hand, specialized monitoring tools collect a certain type of data only; which is later integrated with general purpose systems, making the process tedious.

Segmentation:

By Deployment, the market is segmented into Premises Infrastructure and Cloud-based Infrastructure.

By Type, the market is segmented into System Monitoring, Network Monitoring, Uptime Monitoring, Process Monitoring and Others.

By Operating Systems, the market is segmented into UNIX, LINUX, MS Windows and MacOS.

By Data Collection, the market is segmented into Passive Systems and Active Systems.

By Services, the market is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among all the regions, the market is dominated by North America due to the higher adoption rate of technology and a concentration of vendors providing services and solutions for server storage area network for different applications. The United States is responsible for a major portion of the market, due to the early adoption of newer technology in the country.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth considering developments in infrastructure monitoring market and adoption of emerging networking technologies. Growing IT infrastructure and business expansions across the world have resulted in the adoption of remote infrastructure monitoring (RIM) that makes use of cloud-based technology. Many companies in Asia Pacific are expanding their product portfolio by shifting their business onto the cloud.

Due to various initiatives taken by Governments of different countries concerning digitization and cloud-based services, the competition is expected to grow in the infrastructure market. Similarly, organizations are expected to provide their clients with customized infrastructure monitoring tools.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players in the market of the infrastructure monitoring are – Accel Frontline Limited (U.S.A.), Tildeslash Ltd (U.K.), Nagios Enterprises (U.S.A.), Datadog, Inc. (U.S.A.), Zabbix LLC. (U.S.A.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.A.), Cisco Systems (U.S.A.), ITRS GROUP LTD. (U.K.), Netmagic Solutions (India), Observium Limited (U.K.), CapaSystems A/S (Denmark), Zenoss Inc. (U.S.A.), Plumbr (Europe), among others.

Other players include BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.A.), Updown.io (France), CopperEgg (U.S.A.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.A.), CA Technologies (U.S.A.), NodeQuery (Europe), Server Density Limited (U.K.), Pandora FMS (Spain) and 247 Computing Services Pvt. Ltd. (India).

