Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Business Opportunities 2027 – Top Companies are Cognizant, Deutsche Post AG, GE Transportation, HighJump Software, IBM, Motorola Solutions, Profit Tools, SAP SE, The Descartes Systems, WiseTech
The Market Report “Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Industry” offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for Industry across the different regions.
The intermodal freight transportation is a vital aspect of the freight management system, which involves using of multiple modes for moving the shipment to the destination. Growing trade practices across the globe and resulting container traffic have created the need for an efficient intermodal freight transportation system. Integration of newer technologies and optimized software solutions by leading companies is sighted to be contributing significantly to the market growth.
The global intermodal freight transportation market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period on account of an increasing need for a reliable and efficient transportation system. Also, the adoption of cloud solutions and intermodal dispatch solutions is further expected to fuel market growth. However, poor infrastructure may hamper the growth of the intermodal freight transportation market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the shifting focus of shippers towards Geospatial Intermodal Freight Transportation (GIFT) is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market players over the coming years.
The reports cover key developments in the Intermodal Freight Transportation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Intermodal Freight Transportation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Intermodal Freight Transportation market in the global market.
Key Players Influencing the Market
- Cognizant
- Deutsche Post AG
- GE Transportation (Wabtec Corporation)
- HighJump Software Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Profit Tools, Inc.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- WiseTech Global
The “Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Intermodal Freight Transportation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Intermodal Freight Transportation market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Intermodal Freight Transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global intermodal freight transportation market is segmented on the basis of component, mode, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the mode, the market is segmented as truck-rail, truck-air, truck-water, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, construction, chemicals, energy & mining, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, consumer and retail, industrial & manufacturing, and others.
Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Intermodal Freight Transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market report.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Intermodal Freight Transportation market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Intermodal Freight Transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
