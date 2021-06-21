Landing String Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Landing String Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Landing String Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Landing strings are the heavy-duty thick wall drill pipes, which can be used for offshore oil and gas drilling purposes, landing heavy equipment on the seabed, and landing heavy casing strings in offshore wells.

This report focuses on the global Landing String status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Landing String development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Vallourec SA

Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater

Shallow Water

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Landing String status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Landing String development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Landing String are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

