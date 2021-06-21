Latest Business Report On Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Demand 2019-2026

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is valued approximately USD 1.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Drug discovery informatics is a functional process performed by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that requires the generation of very large data and information. Through application of modern engineering and computational approaches the models are analyzed, visualized and simulated for pharmacological profiling. Further, rising R&D expenditure on pharmaceuticals along with the increasing government focus on drug discovery are some key forces, driving the growth of the drug discovery informatics market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

For instance: According to the U.K. government in 2016, drug development sector and continuous manufacturing would receive funds around USD 82.5 million from government and private sources as part of its new USD 188 million effort and ‘Industry Strategy’ to establish six key research hubs in UK to boost research and development activities related to drug discovery. As a result, the adoption of the drug discovery informatics would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market. However, high pricing and set up cost of informatics software impede the growth of the global drug discover informatics market.

The regional analysis of global drug discovery informatics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure along with the presence of various biotechnology and drug companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to availability of low cost of human resources and manufacturing and availability of many qualified researchers. Also, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed owing to the ongoing drug development activities undertaken by government.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jubilant Life Sciences

IBM

Infosys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Schrödinger

Dassault Systèmes

Charles River Laboratories

GVK Biosciences

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Sequencing & Target Data Analysis

Docking

Molecular Modelling

Libraries & Database Preparation

Other Functions

By Solution:

Software

Services

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Others End Users

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

