Latest Business Report On Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market By Demand 2018-2027

Video management software (VMS) is a component of the security system that is used to collect the video from cameras and also other sources. It records the video in a storage device and provides an interface to user to view the live video and also enable to record the live video. The Video management software has advanced tools which are used for the processing and managing signals from more than one camera. The tools are especially designed for the recording audio, digital video and data playback. The video management software has the capability of sending alarm signal to the output through network based cameras and computer expansion cards. The technological up gradation in the VMS technology enables multiple camera views through single output. Video management software is used for providing security to both residential and commercial sector.

The global video management software (VMS) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 23.0% during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach around USD 16.0 billion market size by 2027. The increasing security concern coupled with increasing demand for the video processing is anticipated to drive the market growth of the video management software (VMS) market. The global video management software (VMS) market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, deployment and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into IP-based VMS and analog-based VMS. IP-based VMS technology is anticipated to lead the type segment throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the various enhanced qualities of the IP-based VMS technology such as high camera resolution, low cost and scalability. Additionally, the IP cameras along with the VMS technology offer better business intelligence which enhances the surveillance system. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into manufacturing and automotive, transportation and logistics, government, healthcare and life sciences, education and others. The government is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment for the application segment. The increasing use of the VMS technology in order to enhance the safety and security of the country is anticipated to be the primary reason for the government sub-segment to lead the application segment. On the basis of deployment type, it is sub-segmented into cloud based, on-site and application based. On site premises is anticipated to lead the deployment segment. The low cost of the ownership coupled with less annual subscription fees is anticipated to be the primary reason for the on-site premises to contribute the largest market share for the deployment segment during the forecast period.

By region, global video management software (VMS) market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global video management software (VMS) market. The presence of highly developed security system coupled with increasing adoption of the video surveillance system is anticipated to be the major factor for the region to lead the global video management software (VMS) market. Additionally, the development in the software technology in order to provide the user friendly interface is anticipated to boost market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global video management software (VMS) market. The increasing expenditure by the government coupled with developing industrial and commercial sector in the region is anticipated to boost the growth of global video management software (VMS) market in the Asia Pacific region.

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global video management software (VMS) market in the following segments:

By Type:

IP-based VMS

Analog-based VMS

By Application:

Manufacturing and automotive

Transportation and logistics

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Education

Others

By Deployment Type:

Cloud Based

On-Site

Application Based

By Region

Global video management software (VMS) market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

The rising security concern coupled with increasing demand for the high quality video processing is anticipated to be the primary growth driver for the global video management software (VMS) market during the forecast period. The increasing use of the video management software in the electronic equipment such as mobile, tablets and smart devices is anticipated to be a fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the IoT applications and development in the video analytics is predicted to upsurge the demand of the video management software (VMS) globally. Moreover, the development in the electronic industry and also expansion of the IT sector across the globe is anticipated to support the market growth of the video management software.

However, increasing cybercrime and high initial cost associated with video management software is anticipated to be the major factors for hindering the market growth of the global video management software (VMS) market.

Honeywell International Inc.

Salient Systems

AxxonSoft

Schneider Electric

Milestone systems

On-Net Surveillance Systems

Aimetis Corp.

Tyco Security Products

3VR Inc.

Verint Systems Inc

Genetec Inc

March Networks

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Surveon Technology Inc.

Hanwha Techwin CO., LTD

