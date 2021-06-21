LiDAR Market SWOT Analysis to 2025 Leading Players : Quantum Spatial, Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Leica Geosystems Ag

A LiDAR i.e. Light Detection and Ranging is a remote sensing technology that makes use of light to measure ranges. This is done by measuring scattered light. LiDAR, unlike radar, makes use of shorter wavelength whereas radar makes use of radio waves for measuring targets.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global LiDAR Market along with detailed segmentation of market by segment type, component, application, and five major geographical regions. Global LiDAR market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for 3D imagery in several end-use applications including construction, transportation, defense, and power transmission among others.

“LiDAR Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Companies Mentioned:

Teledyne Optech Inc.

Faro Technologies, Inc.

Quantum Spatial, Inc.

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Leica Geosystems Ag

Trimble Inc.

Quanergy Systems

LeddarTech

3D Laser Mapping Inc.

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with solutions in the report. Segmentation of the LiDAR Market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the LiDAR Market.

The LiDAR market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, vehicle and geography. Based on technology, the LiDAR market is segmented as autonomous and semi-autonomous. On the basis of component, LiDAR market is segmented into camera and sensor, and software module. On the basis of vehicle, LiDAR market is segmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and others.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the LiDAR market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the LiDAR market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of LiDAR market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global LiDAR Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the LiDAR Market in the five major regions.

