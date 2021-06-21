Middle East and Africa cancer screening market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) cancer screening market is growing at a very slow rate. The MEA market is projected to reach USD 50.61 Bn by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are expected to drive the MEA cancer screening market while Africa will witness a moderate growth. Due to limited availability, the MEA occupies the least share in the market.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. Independent physicians and clinics along with hospitals will witness an optimistic growth during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Laboratory, biopsy and genetic tests will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Lung, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MEA.

Key growth factors

The rising prevalence of target disorders, an aging population, and the presence of favourable government initiatives for early disease diagnosis. There is increased support from the government in the form of awareness campaigns and performance-based reimbursements to contribute towards the growth of the cancer screening market.

Threats and key players

The region suffers from an imbalance in its socio-economic and political scenario which makes the services inaccessible. An informal and fragmented system will act as a major hurdle for the market while catering to the rising incidence of cancer cases.

Key players in the MEA cancer screening market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics and Illumina Inc.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the MEA cancer screening market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the MEA cancer screening market.

3. Market trends in the MEA cancer screening market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for MEA market segmentation based on type of end users (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) – by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) –by application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of the cancer screening market by countries and others (other parts of MEA) – by revenue.

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue.

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the MEA market.

