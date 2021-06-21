Mining Equipment Market Estimated to Cross USD 110 billion by 2026

The market report titled ‘Global Mining Equipment Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

The global mining equipment market is estimated to cross USD 110 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% during 2019 – 2026. Stability in the mining investments and increasing coal production are expected to propel the market for mining equipment considerably over the coming three years.

Mining Equipment Market Dynamics

The following are the factors that are expected to impact the market for global mining equipment through 2026

Growing mining sites and added metal/ mining output

High consumption of gold, coal and industrial metals

Spiked demand for mineral fertilizers

Stringent environmental and emission regulations

Mining Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

The global mining equipment market has been segmented by equipment category (surface mining equipment, mineral processing equipment, drillers & breakers, crushing, pulverizing & screening equipment and underground mining equipment), by end-application (Coal, Metal and Minerals), by propulsion type (Gasoline, Diesel, CNG/LNG) and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East and South America).

By Application, Metal mining is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Mineral extraction and demand for related machinery would gain momentum. However, the growing demand for coal would make coal mining the second largest application for the global mining equipment market.

Mining Equipment Market Regional Share

Asia Pacific mining equipment market share continued to dominate the global market, with India and China emerging as major mining hubs over the past six years. Identification of new mining sites by CMPDI and subsequent efforts to improve coal production in the country would continue the demand for the equipment in the country. Queensland government’s nod for the open cut mine near Great Barrier Reef in Galilee Basin, which allows the production of 60 million tons of coal is expected to create high demand for mining equipment in Australia. Further, global mining players showing signs of improving their presence in Asian markets through China is likely to continue through 2021, driving the market in the country.

Gold and Diamond mining in South Africa declined significantly over the past twelve months. Gold mining witnessed a 24% decline while that of diamonds was 30%. However, on the bright side, coal production increased by over 8%, keeping the demand for the equipment from the country, if not high, stable. Swaziland, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Botswana also showed signs of improving coal production, in turn driving the demand for mining machinery in the Africa & Middle East region.

Mining Equipment Market Competitive Analysis

BelAZ, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Komatsu Ltd. Caterpillar Inc. Epiroc AB, Liebherr Group, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd, Metso Oyj, Sepro Mineral Systems Corp., Volvo Construction Equipment, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, Terex Corporation, Atlas Copco, Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd, Doosan Equipment, Zoomlion and Deere & Company are some of the notable mining equipment manufacturers analyzed for the study.

Company Developments

The following are some of the significant developments across mining companies.

SUEK and NEXI signs a memorandum of understanding with JBIC on receiving a USD 50 million credit line towards purchasing Japanese mining equipment

Wabtec and GE Digital sign a multi-year contract agreement to continue commercialization of Predix operations and asset performance management solutions (OPM & APM) for mining domain

Hexagon introduces a high precision positioning application, HxGN MineOperate Reverse Assist, that guides truck operators with optimal reverse path

Mechel PAO signs a 2 billion rubel agreement with CTP BELAZ-24000 for 15 dump trucks

Cat succeeds in meeting U.S. EPA Tier 3 Final emissions standards with its Cat® 797F large mining truck product line

RCT launches ControlMaster® automation range, which enables a single operator to control multiple mining machines at the same time.

