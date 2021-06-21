Mobile Content Management System Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027- Alfresco Software, Aomata, AppTec, Contentful, Episerver, Hyland Software, MobileIron, Progress Software, SAP SE, Xyleme

The digitization revolution worldwide is facilitating the adoption of content management solutions such as ECM among enterprises to efficiently store and use the information generated in an enterprise. With the continuous advancements in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. The mobile content management system is defined as a system that is capable of delivering and storing content to a wide variety of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets. Also, increasing consumer attraction towards using devices such as smartphones and tablets for their office-based works drives demands for mobile content management system market.

The report aims to provide an overview of the mobile content management system market with detailed market segmentation by component, device type, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global mobile content management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile content management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

– Alfresco Software, Inc.

– Aomata

– AppTec

– Contentful

– Episerver

– Hyland Software Inc.

– MobileIron

– Progress Software

– SAP SE

– Xyleme

Huge volumes of digital content creation coupled with increasing penetration and usage of mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones are anticipated to be major drivers for the mobile content management system market. Data privacy concerns and the lack of cloud infrastructure in developing economies to hinder the growth of the mobile content management system market. Increasing adoptions of the mobile content management solutions by the SMEs would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the mobile content management system market.

The global mobile content management system market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the mobile content management system market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of device type, the mobile content management system market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. Further, the mobile content management system market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The mobile content management system market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, government, retail, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mobile content management system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile content management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

