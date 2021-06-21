Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Set to Record Aggressive Growth by 2027 | Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a form of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to bind specifically to certain cells or proteins. The objective is that this treatment will stimulate the patient’s immune system to attack those cells. It is possible to create a mAb that is specific to almost any extracellular/cell surface target. Many scientists across the globe are developing such antibodies for diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Ebola and different types of cancers.

Some of the Leading Key Players Operating in this Study:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Novartis AG

• AbbVie Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

MARKET DYNAMICS

The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for monoclonal antibody therapeutics, Increasing drug approvals and launch of novel monoclonal antibodies for treatment of various diseases such as cancer, robust research and development of monoclonal antibodies for various diseases. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing investments into research and development of new antibodies is expected to drive market growth.

What the report features:-

– Global analysis of Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

– Forecast and analysis of Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of monoclonal antibody therapeutics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading monoclonal antibody therapeutics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as human, humanized, chimeric and others. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market, based on application is segmented into cancer, autoimmune diseases, infection, hematological diseases and others. On the basis of end user, the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented in to hospitals, private clinics and research institutes.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting monoclonal antibody therapeutics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market in these regions.

