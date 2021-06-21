New Report: Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Outlook 2019 and Growth Opportunities 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on “Probiotics in Animal Feed Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Probiotics in Animal Feed Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Probiotics are also termed as good or helpful bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms and yeasts that are intended to have health benefits. Probiotics are often taken as supplements that are supposed to colonize the gut with health-boosting microorganisms. Probiotics are being added to commercial animal feed for cattle and poultry to alter the gastrointestinal flora. Probiotic ingredients also comprise yeast-based components and spore formers. These additives aid in effective digestion of fibers, management of toxins, destruction of harmful bacteria, vitamin production, and increased absorption of the nutrient.

Shift of the livestock industry from being an unorganized sector to an organized one driving the demand for probiotics in animal feed market. Furthermore, increase in focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is also projected to greatly influence the probiotics in animal feed market. Moreover, growth in consumption of animal-based products across the globe is expected to have a robust impact in the probiotics in animal feed market. Ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed along with rise in natural growth promoters is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Top Leading Market Players:

Hansen A/S DowDuPont Inc. Evonik Industries AG Kerry Group plc Koninklijke DSM N.V., Land O’Lakes, Inc. Lesaffre Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Novozymes A/S Schouw & Co.

The global probiotics in animal feed market is segmented on the basis of source, livestock, form and function. Based on source, the market is segmented as bacteria and yeast and fungi. On the basis of the livestock is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, pets, and others. On the basis of the form is segmented into dry and liquid. On the basis of the function is segmented into nutrition, gut health, yield, immunity, and productivity.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global probiotics in animal feed market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The probiotics in animal feed market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting probiotics in animal feed market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the probiotics in animal feed market in these regions.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Probiotics in Animal Feed Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

