New Study: Food Allergen Testing Market to 2027 Insights Shared In a Detailed Report – Key Player ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group and Merieux NutriSciences

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Food Allergen Testing Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Food Allergen Testing market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Food allergy takes place when the immune system of the human body sees a particular food as harmful and reacts by causing symptoms. Foods that cause allergic reactions are known as allergens. Food allergen is normally naturally-occurring proteins in foods or derivatives of them, which cause abnormal immune responses. Food allergens constitute a high-risk for the food and beverage industry. Food allergen testing is used to detect specific proteins in food. Food allergen testing is a crucial element of the monitoring process of CCPs, to assess and improve the methods and reduce the chance of contamination.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Food Allergen Testing market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Food Allergen Testing Market profiled in the report include-

1.ALS Limited

2.Asurequality Ltd.

3.Eurofins Scientific SE

4.Intertek Group plc

5.Merieux NutriSciences

6.Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

7.Neogen Corporation

8.Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

9.SGS S.A.

10.TUV SUD SPB Pte. Ltd.

The global food allergen testing market is segmented on the basis of source, technology and food tested. Based on source, the market is segmented into peanut & soy, wheat, milk, egg, tree nuts, seafood, and others. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Immunoassay Based/Elisa, and other tests/techniques. On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, infant food, processed food, dairy products & alternatives, seafood & meat products, and other foods.

