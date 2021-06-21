New Tactics of Intimate Wear Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Intimate Wear Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Intimate Wear Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

As intimate wear or apparels are worn as second layer of clothes, it is also referred as second skin. Predominantly, intimate wear is used to alter body shape and maintain personal hygiene. Initially, lingerie was a term for intimate wear worn by women. However, etymology has changed with the emergence of brands, such as Menagerie, that focus on the male intimate wear. Although intimate wear seldom received attention; yet the changing perspective of intimate wear from need-based to aspiration-based results in surge in demand for these apparels. The focus has drifted from only durability and comfort to fashion.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4249

Factors such as changes in lifestyle, rise in awareness regarding hygiene, change in demographic dividend, and customization of product portfolios boost the growth of the intimate wear market. In addition, high fashion consciousness among women is also expected to propel this market. However, prevalence of dermatological conditions in some cases has affected the growth of this market. However, enhancing the fabric being used to manufacture intimate wear offers promising opportunities for the market players.

Furthermore, the market has witnessed a growth in trend of use of stretchable fabric by key players. For instance, Jockey is planning to cater to the rise in demand for stretchable fabric as the fabric offers extra comfort and fitting. Moreover, initiatives taken by government of developing countries such as India has made this market more profitable for market players. For instance,Make in India campaign by the Indian government attracts international brands to set up their manufacturing plants in India as this is expected to reduce the cost of operation. Similarly, the U.S. government has designed an innerwear equipped with sensors, to get data about fighters wellbeing during war. These inner wears are designed in response to rise in rate of pelvic injuries among the armed forces at war zone. Use of manufacturing undergarments with such innovative concepts by industry players is expected to help consumers track health issues as well as provide extra protection.

The global intimate wear market is analyzed by gender, age, price, distribution channel, and region. Based on gender, it is broadly categorized for women and men. Furthermore, women intimate wear comprises shapewear, sleepwear, sportswear, and maternity wear, while for men, it includes vests, briefs, and others. Based on age, the market is divided into age groups of 13-17 years, 18-35 years, and 36 years & above. Based on price, intimate wears are categorized into luxury, super-premium, premium, medium, economy, and low. Different distribution channels taking part in the supply chain management are mass merchandizers, specialized stores, mono brand stores, and others. Based on region, the market has been analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The top market players in the global intimate wear market include L Brand Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie), Hanes Brands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Triumph International Ltd., Hanky Panky Ltd., PVH Corporation, MAS Holdings Ltd., and Chantelle SA.

Key Benefits for Intimate Wear Market :

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global intimate wear market size from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions have been mapped based on their market shares.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier buyer network.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global intimate wear market is provided.

– An in-depth analysis of the market assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– The report includes details of the analysis of the regional and global markets, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Intimate Wear Key Market Segments :

By Gender

– Women

– – – Lingerie

– – – Shapewear

– – – Sleepwear

– – – Sportswear

– – – Maternity wear

– Men

– – – Vests

– – – Briefs

– – – Regular Briefs

– – – Boxer Briefs

– – – Boxer Shorts

– – – Trunks Briefs

– Others

By Age Group

– 13-17 Years

– 18-35 Years

– 36 Years & Above

By Price

– Luxury

– Super-premium

– Premium

– Medium

– Economy

– Low

By Distribution Channel

– Mass Merchandizers

– Mono Brand Stores

– Specialized Stores

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– France

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Other prominent players in intimate wear market are as follows.

– Beijing Bird Fibrils Garments

– Bare Necessities Inc.

– Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings

– JC Penny Co.

– Lise Charmel Lingerie SA

– Shenzhen Maniform Lingerie Co. Ltd.,

– Beijing Tinsino Clothing Co Ltd Tinsino

– Stella McCartney Ltd

– Wacoal Corporation

– Urban Outfitters Inc.

– Wolf Lingerie Ltd.

– Shenzhen Huijie Group Co., Ltd.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/intimate-wear-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Snapshot

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.3. Top Impacting Factors

3.4. Top Investment Pockets

3.5. Top Winning Strategies

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Raw material supplier

3.6.2. Intimate apparel manufacturers

3.6.3. Distributors

3.6.4. Customers

3.7. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.8. Market Player Positioning, 2017

3.9. Market Dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Dynamic fashion trend and its influence over consumers

3.9.1.2. Inclination towards athleisure wear

3.9.1.3. Rapid growth of online retail platform

3.9.1.4. Changing lifestyle of consumers

3.9.1.5. Women empowerment and its impact on the lingerie industry

3.9.1.6. Changing demographic dividend

3.9.1.7. Consumer buying behavior

3.9.1.8. Customization of product portfolios

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Prevalence of dermatological condition among intimate apparel wearers

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Innovative innerwear designs incorporating technology

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL INTIMATE WEAR MARKET, BY GENDER

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Women

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Lingerie

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Sleepwear

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Sports wear

4.5.1. Overview

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Shapewear

4.6.1. Overview

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Maternity wear

4.7.1. Overview

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.8. Men

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

4.9. Vests

4.9.1. Overview

4.9.2. Market size and forecast

4.10. Briefs

4.10.1. Overview

4.10.2. Market size and forecast

4.11. Others

4.11.1. Overview

4.11.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL INTIMATE WEAR MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.1.2. 13-17 years

5.1.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.1.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.1.3. 18-35 Years

5.1.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.1.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.1.4. 36 Years and Above

5.1.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.1.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL INTIMATE WEAR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.1.2. Mass merchandizers

6.1.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.1.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.1.3. Mono brand stores

6.1.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.1.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.1.4. Specialized stores

6.1.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.1.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.1.5. Others

6.1.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.1.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL INTIMATE WEAR MARKET, BY PRICE

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.1.2. Luxury

7.1.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.1.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.1.3. Super premium

7.1.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.1.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.1.4. Premium

7.1.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.1.4.2. Market size and forecast

7.1.5. Medium

7.1.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.1.5.2. Market size and forecast

7.1.6. Economy

7.1.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.1.6.2. Market size and forecast

7.1.7. Low

7.1.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.1.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL INTIMATE WEAR MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2.1.1. Market overview

8.2.2.1.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.2.2. Canada

8.2.2.2.1. Market overview

8.2.2.2.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.2.3. Mexico

8.2.2.3.1. Market overview

8.2.2.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3. Europe

8.2.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3.3. UK

8.2.3.3.1. Market overview

8.2.3.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3.4. France

8.2.3.4.1. Market overview

8.2.3.4.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3.5. Germany

8.2.3.5.1. Market overview

8.2.3.5.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3.6. Italy

8.2.3.6.1. Market overview

8.2.3.6.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3.7. Russia

8.2.3.7.1. Market overview

8.2.3.7.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3.8. Rest of Europe

8.2.3.8.1. Market overview

8.2.3.8.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.4. Asia-Pacific

8.2.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.4.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.4.3. China

8.2.4.3.1. Market overview

8.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.4.4. Japan

8.2.4.4.1. Market overview

8.2.4.4.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.4.5. India

8.2.4.5.1. Market overview

8.2.4.5.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.2.4.6.1. Market overview

8.2.4.6.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.5. LAMEA

8.2.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.5.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.5.3. Latin America

8.2.5.3.1. Market overview

8.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.5.4. Middle East

8.2.5.4.1. Market overview

8.2.5.4.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.5.5. Africa

8.2.5.5.1. Market overview

8.2.5.6. Market size and forecast

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4249

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/