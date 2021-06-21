New Technology Developments in Diving Equipment Market to Grow during Forecast year 2017-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Diving Equipment Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Diving Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global diving equipment market size was valued at $3,731.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $5,106.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025. Diving equipment are utility products used by underwater divers to facilitate the process of underwater diving for various purpose such as R&D, recreational, maintenance defense, and others. The essential equipment used in diving are underwater breathing apparatus, bouncy managing devices, diving suits, and others

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4180

Diving equipment used during recreational diving are generally personal equipment and are carried by the diver, but during professional diving, especially when operating in the surface supplied or saturation mode, a lot of support equipment are involved in the diving activity and these equipment are not carried by the diver.

Diving equipment are utility products used while going under water. Diving may involve recreational, R&D, and defense activity. The growth of the diving equipment market is attributed to rise in disposable income, introduction of low cost airlines, surge in travel & tourism, especially in coastal area, rise in demand to involve adventurous activities during family vacations. In addition, rise in construction of sea links to facilitate the growth of trade and artificial construction of island in coastal cities such as Singapore, Dubai, and New York, is anticipated to foster the growth of the diving equipment market. Moreover, increase in R&D for oil & gas and development of large hydroelectric power plants is anticipated to further foster the growth of the market.

The report segments the global diving equipment industry based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is divided into BCD & regulator, cylinder & diving propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into specialty store, online, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the diving equipment market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They also focus on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the market include American Underwater Products, Inc., Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares S.p.A, Poseidon Diving System AB, Cressi Sub s.p.a, Beuchat, AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD., H2Odyssey, and Dive Rite.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– BCD & Regulator

– Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle

– Decompression Chamber

– Exposure Suit

– Accessories

By Distribution Channel

– Specialty Store

– Online

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– France

– Ireland

– Norway

– Netherlands

– UK

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Philippines

– Indonesia

– Thailand

– Malaysia

– Australia

– Fiji

– New Zealand

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Egypt

– South Africa

– Cayman Islands

– Honduras

– Bahamas

– Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/diving-equipment-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Potential regions of diving equipment market

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in coastal tourism

3.5.1.2. Rapid increase in disposable income

3.5.1.3. Rise in industrial & constructional activities

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Rise in number of fatal accidents related to diving activities

3.5.2.2. High cost of designing

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Development of ecofriendly & sustainable environment

CHAPTER 4: DIVING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. BCD & regulator

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Cylinder & diving propulsion vehicle

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Decompression chamber

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Exposure suit

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Accessories

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: DIVING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Specialty store

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Online

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: DIVING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.6. Ireland

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.7. Norway

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.8. Netherlands

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.9. UK

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.10. Spain

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.11. Rest of Europe

6.3.11.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5. Philippines

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.6. Indonesia

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.7. Thailand

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.8. Malaysia

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.9. Australia

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.10. Fiji

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.11. New Zealand

6.4.11.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.11.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.12. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.12.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.12.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.5. Egypt

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.5.6. South Africa

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.5.7. Cayman Islands

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.5.8. Honduras

6.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.5.9. Bahamas

6.5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.9.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.5.10. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.10.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. American Underwater Products, Inc.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.2. Aqua Lung International

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. Johnson Outdoors Inc.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. Mares S.p.A

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.5. Poseidon Diving System AB

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Product portfolio

7.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. Cressi Sub s.p.a

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.7. Beuchat

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4180

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com