New Technology Developments in Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2025

The global reverse osmosis membrane market size was estimated to be $6,201 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $12,125 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025. The reverse osmosis (RO) membrane is a material with tiny pores, which excludes dissolved salts and molecules from sea or brackish water. RO is the most economical and practical way for purification & treatment of water. The RO membrane is delicate and expensive, hence needs protection. Since its discovery, there has been progressive improvement in the membranes and development of means for packaging them. As a result, present-day RO plants are compact & simple to operate, and there is no phase change required.

Reverse osmosis (RO) membranes are used for various purposes including desalination of seawater, waste water recovery, brackish water for drinking purposes, industrial process water, and others. They adequately eliminate almost all inorganic contaminants from water. They remove pesticides, radium, cysts, bacteria, and viruses.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for RO membranes. The Asia-Pacific RO market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period, attributed to huge population in developing economies of the region. Other factors that drive the market are high-growth application areas such as seawater desalination systems and RO purification systems along with stringent regulations, owing to increased concerns over safe drinking water. Rapid industrialization and continuous rise in infrastructure have contributed immensely towards water pollution, which will drive the need for water purification and hence indirectly create an opportunity for the market players. However, factors, such as high cost of membrane, may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The global reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented by material type, filter module, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into cellulose-based and thin film composite. According to the filter module, the market is classified into the plate & frame, tubular-shaped, spiral-wound, and hollow-fiber. By application, the market is divided into desalination system and RO purification system. Regional breakdown and deep analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global reverse osmosis membrane industry is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. The market has been undergoing significant consolidation over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue further, owing to increase in adaptation of reverse osmosis membranes in new water treatment projects.

The major players analyzed in this report are Toray Industries, Inc., LG Chem., Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company), Toyobo Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Koch Membrane System, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech), and Axeon Water Technologies.

Other key players operating in the global reverse osmosis membrane market include MECO Incorporated, Pure Aqua, Inc., Rochem Marine, Ampac USA, Veolia Water Technologies, Aspen Water, Inc., Wananchi UK, Lifestream Watersystems, Inc., Global Enviro Science, TerraGroup Corporation, Parker Hannifin Ltd. (Village Marine), Global Water Group, Inc., Applied Membranes, Inc., Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd., B&P Water Technologies s.r.l., and others.

Reverse Osmosis Membrane Key Market Segments :

By Material Type

– Cellulose-based

– – – Cellulose acetate (CA) membrane

– – – Nitrocellulose membrane

– – – Others

– Thin film composite

– – – Polyamide (PA) composite membrane

– – – Graphene oxide-based (GO) polyacrylonitrile (PAN) composite membrane

By Filter Module

– Plate & frame

– Spiral membrane

– Pillow-shaped membrane

– Tubular-shaped

– Capillary

– Spiral-wound

– Hollow-fiber

By Application

– Desalination system

– Seawater

– Brackish water

– RO purification system

– Residential & commercial

– Municipal

– Industrial

– Medical devices & diagnostics

– Dialysis equipment

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– Spain

Uk

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– South Africa

– UAE

– Rest of LAMEA

