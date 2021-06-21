New Technology Developments in Sanitary Ware Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Sanitary Ware Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Sanitary Ware Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Sanitary ware refers to toilet sinks, wash basins, cisterns, and pedestals. These products were traditionally manufactured using porcelain, which is a ceramic material. However, sanitary wares are now manufactured using metals, glass, plastics, and other materials. The ceramic sanitary wares are cost-effective, have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, and can withstand heavy loads.

The role of sanitary wares in the household has evolved from being a necessity to a status statement. Thus, the status statement of sanitary wares has affected the personal expenditure structure of the individual and increased the proportion of spending on these amenities. This is attributed to the change in the lifestyle of people, due to the growth in per capita income. Moreover, growth in the requirement of personal space and privacy among people is reflected with the noticeable movement from joint to nuclear families and from single-dwelling units to flats. This has fueled the need of having attached bathroom spaces, thereby increasing the demand for sanitary wares.

Increase in urbanization is expected to drive the global sanitary ware market during the forecast period. Low replacement rates are expected to be one of the major challenges for the key players in the sanitary ware market. In addition, government regulations pertaining to CO2 emissions are projected to hamper the growth of the sanitary ware market growth. Tie-ups with retailers are expected to create opportunities for the key players in the sanitary ware market.

The global sanitary ware market is segmented based on product type, material, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into toilet sink/water closet, wash basin, pedestal, and cistern. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into ceramic, pressed metal, acrylic plastic & perspex, and others. By region, the global sanitary ware market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, and South America.

Some of the key players in the global sanitary ware market are CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Geberit AG, HSIL Limited, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Lecico Egypt, and Roca Sanitario, S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global sanitary ware market for the period of 2018-2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions have been mapped based on their market shares.

