Occupational Medicines Market is estimated to Registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025

Occupational medicines are drugs used to treat patients with work-related diseases and illnesses. The global occupational medicines market was valued at $3,753 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $5,794 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Rapid increase in the aging workforce and a favorable regulatory environment toward occupational medicines supplement the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in awareness about occupational health is one of the significant factors that drives the market growth.

However, surge in incorporation of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) at the workplace, emergence of small businesses, and change in industry structure are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for occupational medicines are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global occupational medicines market is segmented based on application, industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into chemical poisoning, psychological disorder, non-induced hearing loss & vibration, skin disorder, chronic respiratory disease, pneumoconiosis, musculoskeletal disorder, cancer, and other applications.

By industry, it is categorized into agriculture & forestry, construction, manufacturing, petroleum & mining, transportation, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the overall market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global occupational medicines market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region is provided to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By application

– Chemical poisoning

– Psychological disorder

– Non-Induced hearing loss & vibration

– Skin disorder

– Chronic respiratory disease

– Pneumoconiosis

– Musculoskeletal disorder

– Cancer

– Others

By industry

– Agriculture & forestry

– Construction

– Manufacturing

– Petroleum & mining

– Transportation

– Others

By region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

– Johnson & Johnson

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

– Novartis International AG

– Bristol-Myers Squibb

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche

– Amgen, Inc.

– AstraZeneca

– Sanofi SA

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– AbbVie, Inc.

– GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in awareness about occupational health

3.4.1.2. Favorable regulatory environment

3.4.1.3. Rapid increase in aging workforce

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Emergence of small businesses and change in industry structure

3.4.2.2. Rise in incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in the industry

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Untapped potential of the emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Chemical poisoning

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Psychological disorder

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Non-induced hearing loss & vibration

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Skin disorder

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Chronic respiratory disease

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Pneumoconiosis

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Musculoskeletal disorder

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

4.9. Cancer

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.3. Market analysis, by country

4.10. Others

4.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.10.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

