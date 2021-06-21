Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Oral Hygiene Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free of disease and other problems (e.g. bad breath) by regular brushing and cleaning between the teeth. It is important that oral hygiene be carried out on a regular basis to enable prevention of dental disease. The most common types of dental disease are tooth decay and gum diseases, including gingivitis, and periodontitis.

Growing oral hygiene awareness among consumers is one of the major growth drivers for this market. Also, the proliferation of various oral conditions like tooth loss, dental caries, periodontitis among the aging population, and dry mouth and oral cancer will further enhance the prospects for growth in this market.

In 2018, the global Oral Hygiene market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oral Hygiene status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oral Hygiene development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight

Unilever

High Ridge Brands

Sanofi

GoSmile

Henkel

Jordan

Kao Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Primary Oral Hygiene Products

Secondary Oral Care Products

Market segment by Application, split into

Adult

Kids

Baby

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oral Hygiene status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oral Hygiene development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oral Hygiene are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

