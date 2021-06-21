Pick to Light Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by Daifuku, Murata Machinery Singapore, SSI Schaefer, Dematic Corporation, Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog Holding

Pick to light technology improves picking efficiency and accuracy; this system also lowers labor costs. Pick to light technology is paperless; it uses alphanumeric displays at storage locations, to manage employees in light-aided manual picking, putting, sorting, and assembling process. Pick to light applications includes RF picking, print-and-apply labeling, order finishing systems, and others.

The report aims to provide an overview of the global pick to light market with detailed market segmentation by power source, industry and geography. The global pick to light market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pick to light market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

– Daifuku Co., Ltd.

– Murata Machinery Singapore Pte. Ltd.

– SSI Schaefer LLC

– Dematic Corporation

– Honeywell Intelligrated

– Swisslog Holding AG

– KNAPP AG

– Kardex Remstar

– Vanderlande Industries B.V.

– Hans Turck GmbH & Co. Kg

Pick-to-light system removes the errors related to reading paper pick lists. The system also increases speed and order quality. Pick to light are robust systems built to streamline the warehouse picking operations, hence increases productivity, efficiency, and picking accuracy. Thus, all the above factors are driving the global pick to light market. However, wired pick-to-light systems might be prone to hacking owing to internet connectivity. Hence, this leads to hampering the growth of the global pick to light system market. Furthermore, new technological advances in the systems can create opportunities for the global pick to light market.

The global pick to light market is segmented on the basis power source and industry. On the basis of power source, the pick to light market is segmented wired and wireless. On the basis of industry, the pick to light market is segmented into manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others.

pick to light Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

