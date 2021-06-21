Precision Agriculture Market witness huge growth and CAGR value of 13.3% during forecast period

The market report titled ‘Global Precision Agriculture Market – Size, Share and Forecast Report (2019 – 2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Precision Agriculture Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for food mainly from growing economies, extreme weather conditions, depleting water resources, gradually decreasing land under cultivation etc. are raising the need to invent innovative and fruitful methods of cultivation.

Precision Agriculture optimizes the yield per unit of land by adopting modern methods and using different types of technologies in a sustainable way to grow better crops in terms of quality and quantity.

Precision Agriculture Market Segment Analysis

Precision Agriculture Market is segmented by offering into software, hardware, and services.

Further, the market is segmented based on the Application into Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Precision Irrigation, Irrigation Management, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Yield Monitoring, and Others.

In addition, the market is also segmented based on Technology into Remote Sensing, Guidance System, and Variable Rate Technology (VRT).

Precision Agriculture Market Regional Analysis

The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading global Precision Agriculture with market revenue of 1.5 Billion in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia.

Precision Agriculture Market Key Competitive Analysis

This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

It profiles the following companies: AGCO Corporation, Agribotix LLC, Agjunction Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Deere and Company, Farmers Edge Inc., Grownetics, Inc., Granular, Inc, Raven Industries, INC., SST Development Group, Inc., Trimble, Inc., The Climate Corporation, Logiqs B.V., and Topcon Corporation.

Table of contents overview-

1. Precision Agriculture Market – Executive Summary

2. Precision Agriculture Market – Introduction

3. Precision Agriculture Market – Trends

4. Precision Agriculture Market – Industry Analysis

5. Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

5.1. By Offering

5.2. By Application

5.3. By Technology

6. Precision Agriculture Market – Geographical Analysis

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Middle East and Africa

6.5. South America

7. Precision Agriculture Market – Competitive Landscape

8. Precision Agriculture Market – Company Profiles

9. Precision Agriculture Market – Appendix

