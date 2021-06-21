Product Analytics Market scrutinized in new research by Amplitude, Gainsight, Google, Heap, IBM Corporation, Latentview, Mixpanel, Pendo.io, Piwik PRO, Plytix

The “Global Product Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

The product analytics is a business intelligence tools for manufacturers to evaluate defects in products and help them improve through analytical insights into service reports, customers feedback, product returns, and warranties. The increasing market competitiveness among manufacturers is playing an essential role in shaping the growth of the product analytics market. Furthermore, demands for cloud-based solutions is further escalating the market landscape for the key players in the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of product analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, mode, industry vertical, and geography. The global product analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading product analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

– Amplitude

– Gainsight

– Google LLC

– Heap Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Latentview

– Mixpanel

– Pendo.io, Inc.

– Piwik PRO

– Plytix

The product analytics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of big data coupled with increasing demand among manufacturers for market competitiveness. However, the market growth is likely to be negatively influenced by growing concerns of data privacy and security threat. On the other hand, a significant opportunity for the product analytics market lies in the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the forecast period.

The global product analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, mode, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as tracking data and analyzing data. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, retail and consumer goods, F&B manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global product analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The product analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

