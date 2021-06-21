Rubber Vulcanization Market Current Scenario 2019: Industry Share, Size, Sales Volume, Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights

The Global Rubber Vulcanization Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11,219.7 Million by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period.

The accelerators type segment accounted for nearly 39% of the global market share in 2017. They are primarily used to increase the speed of the rubber vulcanization process. The demand for accelerators is increasing as the use of accelerators decreases the quantity of sulfur necessary for vulcanization to enhance the rubber vulcanize product-aged properties. Among the subsegments, the sulfenamides is the fastest growing segment as they are the fastest curatives.

The vulcanized rubber is significantly used in the automotive & transportation industry owing to its properties such as heat & harsh weather resistance, strength, and flexibility. Further, it is also used in gasket material, extrusions, breaking & steering system components, power transmission belt, and shock absorber seals.

Market Players

The prominent players in the global rubber vulcanization market are LANXESS (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Duslo, a.s. (Slovakia), Shandong Stair Chemical & Technology Co., Ltd (China), Willing New Materials Technology Co., Ltd (China) and King Industries, Inc (US).

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global rubber vulcanization market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for rubber vulcanization in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period.

Europe accounted for 20.8% of the market share in 2017, with Germany being the major contributor. The rising demand for rubber products due to the high production automotive components is the major driver for the growth of the rubber vulcanization market in the region.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Rubber Vulcanization Market is projected to reach USD 11,219.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.94% during the review period of 2018 to 2025 .

at a during the review period of . Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share, with China being the major contributor to the growth of the market.

The key manufacturers are focused on capacity expansion and product launches to meet the rising demand for rubber products across various end-use industries.

Segment Analysis

The global rubber vulcanization market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global market has been divided into vulcanizing agent, accelerators, activators, and others. The vulcanizing agent segment is further segmented into sulfur, tellurium, selenium, metallic oxides, and others. The accelerators segment is further categorized into dithiocarbamate, dithiophosphate, sulfenamides, xanthates, and others.

Based on the end-use industry, the global market has been segregated into automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The high production and sale of automobiles and commercial vehicles is expected to drive the demand for rubber in tire production, thereby driving the global rubber vulcanization market. The segment is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 5.47%during the assessment period.

