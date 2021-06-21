Skin Graft market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2025

The global skin graft market is expected to reach US$ 1371.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 770.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as an increasing number of burn injuries, increasing demand for skin grafts and rising prevalence of skin cancer. The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific skin graft market is expected to grow with CAGR of 8.9% to US$ 259.7 Mn 2025 from US$ 132.8 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, increasing focus of industry players in India and Japan, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness about skin cancer and burn injuries, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Global Skin Graft market, based on type, application, and end user. The market based on the type segment is classified as direct Skin Graft and indirect Skin Graft. Based on the end user the market is classified is hospitals, eye clinics and ambulatory surgical clinics. Likewise, the direct Skin Graft is the largest contributor by type for the market.

Leading Skin Graft Market Players:

Smith & Nephew

Mimedex

Tissue Regenix,

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Organogenesis, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Nouvag

De Soutter Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

Avita Medical

The market for Skin Graft is expected to grow significantly due to factor as rising prevalence of eye diseases in developing and developed nations, significantly growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of glaucoma in individuals are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. However, the challenges associated with retinal examination may show some impact to the growth of the market.

SKIN GRAFT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Autologous

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic

Prosthetic

Isogeneic

By Graft Thicknes

Split-Thickness

Full-Thickness

Composite Graft

By Equipment

Dermatome

General Surgical Instruments

Consumables

Others

By Application

Burns

Extensive Wound

Skin Cancer

Other

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

