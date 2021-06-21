Soft Tissue Repair market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2025

The soft tissue repair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for soft tissue repair is projected to reach US$ 6,677.0 Mn in 2025.

Soft tissue injuries are also common among the sportsmen and athletes which may require immediate treatment. Sutures, suture anchors, interference screw are various fixation devices used for soft tissue fixation. Synthetic meshes, allograft, xenograft are also used to replace the lost soft tissue in various parts of the body.

Get Sample Report At: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00000830/

The market is witnessing a potential growth rate during the past few years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Development of technologically advanced products in tissue regeneration, rising for treatment of sport injuries and growth of sport medicine drive the growth of soft tissue repair market. Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries also drive the growth of the market. Some of the common orthopedic procedures are Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction, rotator cuf, meniscal repair, hip arthroscopy and joint replacement surgeries. These procedures are indicated for soft tissue repair and fixation.

Leading Soft Tissue Repair Market Players:

Smith & Nephew

Depuy Synthes

Arthrex Inc.

Medtronic

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Stryker

R Bard Inc.

Organogenesis

Lifecell Corporation

Wright Medical Group Inc.

The global soft tissue repair market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Rising prevalence of sports injuries among adults and children participating in sports and growing awareness about importance of sports for healthy living, rising expenditure on sports medicine are key drivers for the growth of soft tissue repair market. Additionally, increasing the awareness about treatment options available of soft tissue repairs and number of events such as, conferences, symposiums and meetings are expected to fuel the growth of the market. As per the data by The National Safety Council, in 2015, in the US, population in the age group from 5 to 14 accounted to 51% of total football injuries treated in emergency rooms. Also, the total number of people injured during winter sports such as snowmobiling, snowboarding and ice skating was 56,714.

The target audience for the report on the Soft Tissue Repair market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. There has been a significant rise in the geriatric population in China and India. According to The Strategic and International Studies, in China, 9.5% of the population of China was aged 65 or older in 2015. The UN estimated that this percentage will rise to 27.5 by 2050. AS per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), In India, geriatric population is expected to reach 300 million by 2050 from 104 million in 2011.

Buy Report At:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00000830/

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market – By Product

Fixation Instruments

Suture Anchors

Interference Screw

Sutures

Others

Tissue Mesh/Patch

Synthetic Mesh

Biological Mesh

Allograft

Xenograft

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market – By Application

Orthopedic Repair

Hernia Repair

Breast Reconstruction

Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair

Skin Repair

Dental and Dural Repair

Others

About Us:-

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us:-

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com