Sulfur Fertilizers Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Industry valued approximately USD 5.29 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.93% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are the rising need for more agricultural productivity and decrease in Sulfur emission influencing the requirement for added sulfur.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The major market players in Sulfur Fertilizers Industry are ICL, Coromandel International, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, Agrium, Eurochem, The Kugler Company, Yara, and The Mosaic Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers, new product launches and focus on continuous technology innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Sulfur Fertilizers Segmentation

By Crop Type:

• Conventional Agriculture

• Controlled Environment Agriculture

By Type:

• Sulfate

• Elemental Sulfur

• Sulfates of Micronutrients

By Formulation:

• Liquid

• Dry

By Region:

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

