Surgical Stents Market 7.9% CAGR Showcase Upcoming Technology Continues to Improve Demands Across the Globe to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Surgical Stents Market and the report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

The stent is a small, flexible metal or plastic tube that are inserted into the vessels or duct to keep the passageway open. Different types of materials like metal, standard polymer, and biodegradable polymer are used for the preparation of the Surgical Stentss.

The Global Surgical Stents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023. According to the WHO (2015), more than 35% of the total global population was suffering from major or minor cardiovascular complications; and in 2014, globally 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight whereas, 13% were obese. Thus, increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity have increased the risk of urinary tract failure.

Major driving factors for the growth of the market: Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising diabetic & obese population and rapid development in the technology. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, and changing lifestyle have fueled the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1044

Key Players for Global Surgical Stents Market

STI Laser Industries, Ltd (Israel),

ELLA – CS, s.r.o. (Czech Republic),

Boston Scientific Corporation (US),

Laserage Technology corporation (US),

amg International GmbH (Germany),

Abbott (US),

Angiocare (Netherlands),

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Elixir Medical Corporation (US),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Medtronic (US),

Amaranth Medical, Inc (US),

Arterial Remodeling Technologies (US)

are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Surgical Stentss Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Surgical Stents Market Competitive Landscape

The global Surgical Stentss market is experiencing extreme competition due to major companies are focusing on the development of biodegradable stents to overcome the disadvantages of other available stents. Some major has adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances for the growth of the market.

Boston Scientific Corporation, headquartered in the US, is a global manufacturer and developer of medical devices. The company has adopted various strategies to sustain in the competitive market, for instance, new products launch. PROMUS Element Plus Stent, REBEL Stent System, SYNERGY Stent are some of the major products of the company. In 2015, worldwide sales of the company’s drug-eluting coronary stents were $1.074 billion as compared to $1.151 billion during 2014.

Abbott, headquartered in US, is one of the leading healthcare company. In June 2016, FDA has approved the Absorb bioresorbable Stent for heart. This stents is completely dissolve in the body and used in the treatment of heart complications. Company’s Esprit bioresorbable vascular scaffold is under clinical trials.

Medtronic, headquartered in UK, is a world’s largest standalone medical device manufacturer. In 2015 company has develop Stent Graft System System for Endovascular Repair of Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms. Earlier company’s Resolute Drug-Eluting Stent has shown a very good performance in Diabetic Patients with Heart Disease.

Regional Analysis for Global Surgical Stents Market

America accounts for the largest share of global Surgical Stents market owing to the presence of an enormous patient population base. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 9.3% of total America population is suffering from diabetes. Diabetes and obesity are the leading causes of cardiac and renal diseases. Due to increasing diabetic and obese population, America is witnessing rapid growth in the market. Europe has the second leading market of Surgical Stentss which is followed by Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the highest growth for the Surgical Stentss market in the globe. According to the WHO (2016), around 5% of the total Indian population is suffering from obesity. Increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, rising obese, and geriatric population boosting the growth in Asia Pacific market. India and China dominate the market for Surgical Stentss in Asia Pacific region.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/surgical-stents-market-1044

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]