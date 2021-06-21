Entertainment robots are designed for a number of applications specifically in commercial and entertainment industries. These robots can interact with individuals and perform various actions such as singing, dancing, and telling stories. Various entertainment robots like Aibo, Poo-Chi, Bo-Wow, iDOG, Gupi, Teksta, and i-Cybie are gaining popularity in the commercial sector. For the purpose of this study, the global entertainment robots market has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.

The entertainment robots market is growing due to developing artificial intelligence technology, increasing demand for animatronic robots, and rapidly growing geriatric population. While the high initial cost incurred in the production of these robots is hampering the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The global entertainment robots market is expected to grow at 23.06% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2023. In 2016, the market was led by Asia-Pacific with 44.12% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 32.39% and 15.25% respectively.

Learn more Get free sample copy of this report now! The global entertainment robots market has been segmented based on product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into robot toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets. By end user, the market has been segmented into media, education, retail, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Based on the product, the robot toys dominated the entertainment robots market in 2017 by generating highest market revenue of USD 784.27 million and is estimated to generate a market value of USD 2,505.12 million by 2023 growing at a 22.47% CAGR. Whereas, educational robots are projected to witness the fastest growth of a 25.45% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Based on end user, the media industry dominated the entertainment robots market in 2017 by generating highest market revenue of USD 635.74 million and is estimated to generate a market value of USD 2,060.46 million by 2023 growing at a 22.76% CAGR. Whereas, the education segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 25.82% during the forecast period 2018–2023.

The global entertainment robots market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,715.29 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.06% between 2018 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of global entertainment robots market are KUKA AG, Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., Sphero, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS, Modular Robotics, Robobuilder Co., Ltd, Sony Corporation, and LEGO.

Global Entertainment Robots Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the entertainment robots market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global entertainment robots market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product, end user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new technology developments, and research and developments in the entertainment robots market

Target Audience

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• OEM Technology Solution Providers

• Research Institutes

• Market Research and Consulting Firms

• Forums, Alliances, and Associations

• Technology Investors

• Governments and Financial Institutions

• Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

• End Users of Entertainment Robots

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global entertainment robots market followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world

The global entertainment robots market was led by Asia-Pacific in 2016; it occupied 44.12% of the total market share. North America successfully occupied the second-largest share of 32.39% in the global entertainment robots market in 2016. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market registering a CAGR of 23.78%. However, the rest of the world is expected to grow at a slow rate; it occupied only 8.24% of the total market share in 2016.

