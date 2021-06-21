Triangle Tea Bag Packaging Machinery Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Triangle Tea Bag Packaging Machinery Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Triangle Tea Bag Packaging Machinery Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

The global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market is expected to expand at 4.43% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be a prominent region in the triangle tea bag packaging machinery market due to the growing demand for lightweight and easily transportable packaging. Along with this, the shift of consumer preferences from traditional tea to specialty tea and demand for organic tea in Asia-Pacific and North America are some of the factors that are expected to drive the triangle tea bag packaging machinery market during the forecast period.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific held the second largest market share in the global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market. The region has the top consumers of tea that include China, India, and Japan and has highest tea producing countries that are exported, across the globe, which will increase the demand for triangle tea bag packaging machinery.

Segmentation:

The global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market is segmented based on capacity, type, and application. On the basis of capacity the global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market is segmented into less than 1,800 bags/hour, 1,800 to 3,000 bags/hour, 3,000 to 4,800 bags/hour, and more than 4,800 bags/hour. Less than 1,800 bags/hour segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the increased demand by various industries for packaging purposes.

On the basis of type, the global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market is divided into horizontal and vertical. The vertical segment is expected to hold the maximum market share, owing to the high packaging speeds and flexibility.

On the basis of application, the global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market is divided into green tea, black tea, coffee, and others. The green tea segment is expected to hold the maximum market share, due to the rising health awareness and the growing focus of consumers on a healthy lifestyle.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the World.

Europe is one of the regions where the tea is a widely consumed beverage next to water. As tea is not commercially grown in the region apart from one garden in Cornwall, UK, it is imported from other countries. According to the European Coffee Federation (ECF), the total tea imported in to the region was 238,224.30 tons in 2016. The companies that are affiliated to the ECF represent a total import volume of about 40 million bags, which is approximately 40% of the world trade volume. In addition, the growing demand for lightweight and easily transportable packaging raises the demand for triangle tea bag packaging machinery.

Germany is one of the major consumers of beverages in Europe. According to the German Tea Association eV, the country has a total tea imports of 53,544 tons from 63 countries and exports accounted 25,021 tons to more than 100 countries in 2017. In addition, the consumption of coffee per capita in 2017 was 162 liters in the country. The growing coffee and tea consumption coupled with changing consumer needs for convenience and easy to use packaging, drives the triangle tea bag packaging machinery market.

Key Competitors:

The key players of global triangle tea bag packaging machinery market are CAMA (LuoYang) Electromechanic Co., Ltd. (China), dph International GmbH (Germany), E.C. Packtech Machines Pvt. Ltd (India), Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery (India), Fuso International (Japan), SELO (The Netherlands), Sidsam Group (India), Tecpacking Group (Tianjin) Co., Ltd (China), Vista Technopack Machines (India), Xiamen Sengong Packing Equipment Co., Ltd (China).

