U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR 6.6% Forecast 2016-2022

The U.S. intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market generated $1,239 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $1,938 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022. Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) or intraoperative neuromonitoring is a technique to reduce the risk of neurological deficits after surgical procedures that involve the nervous system. IONM utilizes recordings of electrical potentials from the nervous system during surgical procedures. Neuromonitoring is useful because it offers an opportunity to detect injuries before they become severe. Therefore, with the introduction of IONM, the risk of debilitating deficits, such as muscle weakness, paralysis, hearing loss, and other loss of normal body functions, is reduced.

The U.S. IONM market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the aging population, increase in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in applications of IONM in different surgeries, and rise in risk management through IONM during complex surgeries. Furthermore, stringent regulations for IONM procedures and easy availability of technologically advanced IONM systems & accessories fuel the market growth.

The U.S. IONM market is studied based on product & service, source type, application, modality, end user, and state. Based on product & service, the market is segmented into system, accessory, and service. On the basis of source type, the market is bifurcated into insourced monitoring and outsourced monitoring. As per end user, the market is categorized into hospital and ambulatory surgical center (ASC). IONM finds its application in spinal surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, ENT surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgeries related to the central or peripheral nervous system. IONM modalities include motor evoked potential (MEP), somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP), and visual evoked potential (VEP). As per state, the market is analyzed across California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Rest of the U.S.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Product & Service

– System

– Accessory

– Service



By Source Type

– Insourced monitoring

– Outsourced monitoring



By Application

– Spinal surgery

– Neurosurgery

– Vascular surgery

– ENT surgery

– Orthopedic surgery

– Other surgery

By Modality

– Motor evoked potential (MEP)

– Somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP)

– Electroencephalography (EEG)

– Electromyography (EMG)

– Brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP)

– Visual evoked potential (VEP)

By End User

– Hospital

– Ambulatory surgery center



By State

– California

– Texas

– New York

– Florida

– Illinois

– Colorado

– Louisiana

– Michigan

– Oklahoma

– Rest of the U.S.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Accurate Monitoring, LLC.

– Computational Diagnostics, Inc.

– Intranerve, LLC.

– Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

– Medtronic Plc

– Moberg Research, Inc. (DAYONE MEDICAL, LLC.)

– Natus Medical Incorporated

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Nuvasive, Inc.

– Specialtycare.

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top player positioning, 2015

3.3. IONM PROCEDURES IN U.S., BY YEAR

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders

3.4.1.2. Surge in U.S. geriatric population

3.4.1.3. Risk management through IONM during complex surgeries

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Additional expenses associated with the insourced monitoring

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in application of IONM in different surgeries

3.4.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: U.S. INTRAOPERATIVE NEUROMONITORING MARKET, BY SOURCE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Insourced monitoring

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Outsourced monitoring

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: U.S. INTRAOPERATIVE NEUROMONITORING MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. System

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Accessory

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. IONM service

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: U.S. INTRAOPERATIVE NEUROMONITORING MARKET, BY MODALITY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Motor evoked potentials (MEPs)

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs)

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. Electroencephalography (EEG)

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.5. Electromyography (EMG)

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.6. Brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs)

6.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.7. Visual evoked potentials (VEPs)

6.7.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…



