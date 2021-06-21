Updated Business Report On Oil And Gas Fire Protection System Market By Emerging Trends 2017-2024.

Oil and gas fire protection system is an automated fire protection system. It helps to minimize the fire related damages such as property loss, human life loss and others by detecting through various devices. There are various types of fire protection systems such as detector, suppressor and others. Further, the use of eco-friendly fire-suppression systems is another significant trend witnessed during last few years.

Market Size and Forecast

Global oil and gas fire protection system market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Additionally, the various factors propelling the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market include growing awareness regarding the installation of fire safety systems and government fire safety regulations.

In terms of regional platform, the most prominent regional markets include North America and Europe. North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period aided by the U.S. Further, increasing research & development activities related to fire protection system is believed to foster the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market in North America region. Furthermore, growing adoption of fire protection system by major oil and gas companies in North America region is projected to flourish the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market in this region by the end of 2024.

Europe region captured the second largest market of oil and gas fire protection system in terms of revenue in 2016. The major countries witnessing the augmented demand for oil and gas fire protection system include U.K., Germany and France. Further, growing concerns to prevent hazardous accidents and increasing innovations in the wireless sensor networks are projected to foster the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market in Europe region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a tremendous growth by the end of 2024. Additionally, this region is most lucrative market across the globe owing to emerging economies such as India and China. China has been the dominating country in this region owing to presence of numerous oil and gas companies and enhanced human machine interface (HMI) solutions.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global oil and gas fire protection system market into the following segments:

By Technology

Active Fire Protection Systems

Passive Fire Protection Systems

By Product Type

Fire Detection

Sensors and Detectors

Flame Detectors

Smoke Detectors

Heat Detectors

RFID Systems

Fire Suppression

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Wet-Pipe Fire Sprinkler Systems

Dry-Pipe Fire Sprinkler Systems

Pre-action Fire Sprinkler Systems

Deluge Fire Sprinkler Systems

Other Fire Sprinkler Systems

Fire Extinguishers

Water Extinguisher

Foam Extinguisher

Dry Chemical Powder Extinguisher

Carbon Dioxide Extinguisher

Others

Fire Analysis

Fire Mapping and Analysis Software

Fire Modeling and Simulation Software

Fire Response

Emergency Lighting Systems

Voice Evacuation and Public Alert Systems

Secure Communication Systems

Fire Alarm Devices

By Service

Engineering Services

Installation & Design

Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Other Services

By Region

Global oil and gas fire protection system market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

oil and Gas Fire Protection system market

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factors such as advancement of fire protection technology, rising fire protection expenditure and technological innovations in networking and equipment are believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of oil and gas fire protection system market by the end of 2024. Further, rising adoption of technologically advanced fire protection system to prevent accidents is envisioned to bolster the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market across the globe.

Moreover, growing exploration and production (E&P) activities coupled with the need to prevent fire hazards and rising stringent government rules and regulation for the adoption of fire protection systems by oil and gas industry are projected to flourish the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market. Furthermore, strict fire safety norms have pushed offshore oil and gas operators to increase their investment to improve fire safety arrangements which in turn flourish the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market.

However, high cost of installation is anticipated to hinder the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market.

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Siemens AG

Tyco International PLC

Johnson Controls

United Technologies

Robert Bosch GmbH

HOCHIKI Corporation

Halma Plc

Minimax Viking GmbH

Gentex Corporation

Scope and Context

