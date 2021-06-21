Video Live Streaming Solutions Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with Brightcove, DACAST, DigiVive Services, Haivision, IBM Corporation, Livestream, Sonic Foundry, Telestream, Vimeo, Wowza Media Systems

The “Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

Social media has influenced and transformed many businesses across the globe. The video live streaming solution is one of the major solution acting as a catalyst in the development of industries such as healthcare, gaming, and others where emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) aid the proliferation of video live streaming on a consumer to consumer basis. Various technological advancements such as fire TV, smart TV, and others have been witnessed in the video live streaming solutions market. Also, the development of 5G infrastructure coupled with increasing adoptions of a cloud-based platform for real-time content for viewers is anticipated to further propel the video live streaming solutions market.

The Insight Partners detailed analysis of its prolific knowledge storehouse titled Video Live Streaming Solutions Market has been published. Designed using singular techniques, with detailed employment of primary and secondary research methodologies, the data presented is particular and robust. The information, thus presented factors in the different dynamics of business that have been elaborated to get a comprehensive description of changing variables.

Top Key Players:

– Brightcove Inc.

– DACAST

– DigiVive Services Pvt. Ltd.

– Haivision, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Livestream LLC

– Sonic Foundry Inc.

– Telestream, LLC,

– Vimeo, LLC

– Wowza Media Systems

Increased availability and the allied supply of real-time content to the viewers is anticipated to be one of the primary driving factors for the video live streaming solutions market in the coming years. Besides, growing channels of content is further enabling growth in the video live streaming solutions market. Significant costs associated with content creation coupled with limited internet connectivity limits the audiences and poses a challenge to the growth of the video live streaming solutions market. Further, increasing network bandwidth optimization initiatives by governments of various countries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the video live streaming solutions market.

The global video live streaming solutions market is segmented on the basis of solution, and application. Based on solution, the video live streaming solutions market is segmented into editing and transcoding, delivery and distribution, analytics, video security, publishing, captioning, and archiving. On the basis of application, the video live streaming solutions market is segmented into BFSI, education, gaming, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, and retail.

Video Live Streaming Solutions Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

