Vision Guided Robotics Market Grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2022 | Pleora Technologies, DENSO Robotics, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Cognex Corporation, ISRA VISION AG, Basler AG

Vision Guided Robotics Market by Component Type(Hardware, Software, Services), Industry Vertical(Automobile, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Healthcare and pharmaceutical, Metal Processing)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Vision Guided Robotics includes robots with built-in cameras that are used as sensors to provide a feedback indication to the robot controller to move accurately to a variable target location. These vision guided robotic systems operate freely, increase production efficiency, and enhance quality, while reducing human errors and wastage of resources.

The global vision guided robotics market was valued at $3,834 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $7,718 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Pleora Technologies Inc., DENSO Robotics, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Cognex Corporation, ISRA VISION AG, Basler AG, BitFlow, Inc., FANUC America Corporation, Yaskawa America, Inc.

The vision guided robotics market is driven by increasing need for automation & safety, high labor cost, dearth of skilled labor, and rise in investments in R&D activities. However, high initial cost and lack of awareness among small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) are expected to marginally hamper the global vision guided robotics market size during the forecast period.

Factors such as increase in need for automation and safety, high labor cost, and dearth of skilled labor drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness among manufacturers is the factor affecting the market growth.

Key benefits

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global vision guided robotics market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the vision guided robotics market to determine the investment pockets of the market.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis of the vision guided robotics market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

