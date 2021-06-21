Wood Coatings Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 to 2023
Finally, the surface is polished using steel wool, rottenstone or other materials, depending on the degree of shine required. Additionally, a final coat of wax is applied over the finish to add a layer of protection.
Based on end-user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future. The emergence of new technologies in wood coating and the demand for low-VOC coatings are likely to create new growth opportunities for players in the market during the forecast period.
Global Wood Coating Market Share, by Product, 2017 (%)
Regional Analysis
The global wood coatings market has been analyzed with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing and largest market, accounting for 50.1% of the overall market in 2017. This can be attributed to the aggressive growth of the residential construction in the region.
Europe held the second largest market share of 20.9% in 2017. The region is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.
North America held the third largest market share of 18.0% in 2017. The region is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.
The global wood coatings market has been segmented on the basis of type, by technology, by resin, application and region.
Based on type, the market comprises solvent-based, UV curing, high solid solvent-based, and water-based coatings. Among these segments, solvent-based coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 40.0% of the total market revenue.
Based on technology, the market comprises furniture, cabinets, sidings, decking & flooring, and others. Among these segments, furniture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 54.1% of the total market revenue.
Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential. Among these end user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future.
The global wood coatings market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major players in global Wood Coatings market are Asian Paints, Jotun, DowDuPont, Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel NV, DowDuPont, Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, the Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and PRM International, INC.
The global wood coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the review period to reach USD 12729.4 million by the end of 2023. The solvent-based wood coatings segment accounted for the largest share of 40.0% in 2017 with a market value of USD 3646.4 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for a high gloss finish
