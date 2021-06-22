Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 116 pages with table and figures in it. This comprehensive Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.” This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

Scope of the Report:

Artificial intelligence is providing paradigm shift toward precision medicine. Machine learning algorithms are used for genomic sequence and to analyze and draw inferences from the vast amounts of data patients and healthcare institutions recorded in every moment. AI technique is used in precision cardiovascular medicine to understand genotypes and phenotypes in existing diseases, improve the quality of patient care, enable cost-effectiveness, and reduce readmission rates and mortality. In addition, AI helps companies accelerate drug development to reduce costs.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine market is valued at — million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach — million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of –% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine. Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of — million USD in 2019 and will be — million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of –%.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Intel AI

IBM

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Berg Health

Medasense Biometrics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

