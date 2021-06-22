Automotive Chassis System Market – Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Automotive Chassis System Market Overview:

Automotive chassis system is an internal framework on which the body of vehicle is mounted. Chassis systems typically consist of brakes, engine, suspension, steering system, and wheel mounted on the frame and is responsible for proper control of the automobile. Automobile manufacturers make changes in chassis systems according to applications such as sports, military, commercial use, and others.

The automotive chassis system market has witnessed significant growth over the years, due to increasing production of automobiles across all segments of vehicles and rising innovations and progress of automobile industry.

The global automotive chassis system market is segmented into component, chassis systems, vehicle, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into tie-rods, stabilizer links, suspension ball joints, cross-axis joints, control arms, and knuckles & hubs. Based on system, the market is classified into front axles, rear axles, corner modules, and active kinematics control. Based on vehicle, the market is categorized into cars, light commercial vehicles, intermediate commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, construction equipment, off-road vehicles, defense vehicles, and farm tractors. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the automotive chassis system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Magna International Inc., Benteler International AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Mobis, and Gestamp.

Key Benefits for Automotive Chassis System Market:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive chassis system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Automotive Chassis System Key Market Segments:

By Component

Tie-Rods

Stabilizer Links

Suspension Ball Joints

Cross-Axis Joints

Control Arms

Knuckles & Hubs

By Chassis System

Front Axle

Rear Axle

Corner Modules

Active Kinematics Control

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Construction Equipment Vehicles

Defense Vehicles

Farm Tractors

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

