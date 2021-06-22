Bioimplants Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2023

A fresh report titled “Bioimplants Market by Type (Cardiovascular Bioimplants, Dental Bioimplants, Orthopedic Bioimplants, Spinal Bioimplants, and Ophthalmology Bioimplants), Material (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, and Natural Biomaterials) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Bioimplants Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global bioimplant market was evaluated at $77,738 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $124,154 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the bioimplant market is primarily attributed to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly aging population. Moreover, increased awareness and technological advancements in bioimplant further support the growth of the market. However, high implantation cost and lack of expertise are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the bioimplant market.

The global bioimplant market is segmented based on product type, material, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into cardiovascular implant, dental implant, orthopedic implant, spinal implant, ophthalmic implant, and others. By material type, it is divided into metallic biomaterial, ceramic biomaterial, polymer biomaterial, and natural biomaterials. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global bioimplants market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Cardiovascular bioimplant

– – Stent

– – – – Coronary stent

– – – – Drug-eluting stent (DES)

– – – – Bare-metal coronary stent

– – – – Bioabsorbable stent

– – – – Peripheral stent

– – – – Iliac

– – – – Femoral-popliteal

– – – – Renal

– – – – Carotid

– – – – Stent-related bioimplant

– – – – Synthetic graft

– – – – Vena Cava filter

– – Pacing device

– – – – Cardiac resynchronization therapy device (CRTs)

– – – – Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICDs)

– – – – Implantable cardiac pacemaker (ICPs)

– – Structural Cardiac Implant

– – – – Mechanical heart valve

– – – – Implantable ventricular-assist device

– Dental bioimplant

– – Plate form dental implant

– – Root form dental implant

– Orthopedic bioimplant

– – Reconstructive joint replacement

– – Knee replacement implant

– – Hip replacement implant

– – Extremities

– – Orthobiologics

– – Trauma & craniomaxillofacial

– Spinal bioimplant

– – Spinal fusion implant

– – Spinal bone stimulator

– – Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) device

– – Motion preservation devices/non-fusion device

– – Spine biologics

– Ophthalmology bioimplant

– – Glaucoma implant

– – Intraocular implant

– Others

By material

– Metallic biomaterial

– Ceramic biomaterial

– Polymers biomaterial

– Natural biomaterial

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

– Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Dentsply Sirona Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

– Medtronic plc

– Smith & Nephew plc

– Stryker Corporation

– Victrex Plc. (Invibio Ltd.)

– Wright Medical Group N.V.

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

