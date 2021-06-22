Body Worn Antenna Market – Key Benefits, Protection Coverage, Services, Trends and Forecast Outlook

Market Highlights:

Similarly, the major challenge for this market is the complexity in the design and development of body worn antennas.

Body worn antennas are placed on the human body. This assists in maintaining ideal antenna tuning and efficiency. Waterproof fabric, micro-miniature RF cable, robust strain reliefs, and light weight ensure the antenna performs ideally, even in the most demanding environments.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6408

The factors driving the growth of the market are increasing usage of radar systems and a rise in demand for ground defense systems. However, the high costs associated with body worn antenna are hampering the body worn antenna market growth.

North America is expected to grow substantially in the body worn antenna market during the forecast period. Since, North America has a presence of major companies, such as Harris Corporation, BAE Systems, Antenna Products, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Southwest antenna, and others, this facilitate the growth of the market. Moreover, countries, such as the US and Canada have a significant growth during the forecast period. The market in Europe and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show prominent growth due to the fast-paced growth in the defense sector. As a result, the market growth for body worn antenna will rise during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players in the body worn antenna market are Alaris Antennas (South Africa), Antenna Products (US), BAE Systems (US), Cobham plc (UK), Harris Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Panorama Antennas Ltd (UK), ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany), Southwest antennas (US), and Thales Group (France).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global body worn antenna market, tracking four market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global body worn antenna market by type, end-user, frequency band, application, and region.

Segmentation:

Type Monopole antenna Dipole antennas Others

End-User Military Law enforcement Security Others

Frequency Band High frequency (HF) Very high frequency (VHF) Ultra high frequency (UHF)

Application Surveillance Communication Satcom Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/body-worn-antenna-market-6408

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]