Cannabis Testing Market is Driving 11.9% of CAGR by 2025 with Incredible Growth of Medical Device Industry

The global cannabis testing market is highly competitive due to the presence of large numbers of players which is attributed to the easy market entry and high profit margins in the market. Some of the prominent players in this market are thus indulged into adoption of organic growth strategies such as innovative product launches and product approvals.

For instance, in May 2017, SCIEX Diagnostics, a division of SCIEX launched LC-MS based Vitamin D assay kit, the Vitamin D 200M Assay, exclusively for the SCIEX Topaz System. Additionally, in June 2017, Waters Corporation received approval for Waters ACQUITY UPLC, ACQUITY UPLC I-Class System by Brazil’sNational Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA). The rising advancement in the field of the healthcare industry is driving the prominent players in this market for more research & developments for the cannabis testing market. The key players in the market such as PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA and PerkinElmer are provide a vast spectrum of expertise in medical healthcare.

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

Legalization of Medical Cannabis

The market is driven by the legalization of the medical cannabis, for instance, United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states has legalized cannabis for the medical use. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana. This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA. It is the only country with such number of market players. Europe is another region which has shown a decent growth rate for cannabis testing market. There has been an increase in the process of legalization of cannabis in European countries. Thus, considering the facts the market is likely to drive the market.

Cannabis business are small due to stringent regulations for import and export. Companies that want to expand to other regions must establish cultivation, manufacturing and selling infrastructure in new location, or form a partnership with other company in the other state. For instance, in 2018, some of the multi-state operators acquired additional licensed operators in new locations to enhance its presence. Additionally, in May 2018, four cannabis industry giants Baker Technologies, Briteside, Sante Veritas Therapeutics and Sea Hunter have merged to develop a comprehensive, multinational business entity. Also, in January 2018, Aurora Cannabis acquired CanniMed Therapeutics for US $852 million. This powerful strategic acquisition will create a best-in-class cannabis company with enhanced operations across Canada and around the world. Thus, as drug laws and regulations become less stringent, it is widely believed that large pharmaceutical, food and beverage companies will enter the marketplace and serves great opportunities for the cannabis testing market to grow.

In the recent years, cannabis testing market has progressed significantly. The global market for cannabis testing is anticipated to grow from US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.9%. The increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, & workshops, legalization of medical cannabis and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories are the major factors anticipated to propel the growth for the cannabis testing market. However, the stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals is expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

