Connected Aircraft Market Detailed Analysis by Emerging Technology with Top Key Players – Inmarsat, Iridium, GoGo, Thales Group, Cobham, Viasat, Panasonic Avionics

The trend of connectivity is everywhere nowadays, from homes, to cars, to aircrafts. The connected technologies facilitates the aircraft operators in increasing the operational efficiency, comfort and passenger and crew experience. The advanced technology also facilitates the pilots to communicate real time data with the ground stations as well as other airborne aircrafts in the vicinity. Several technological companies are constantly investing substantial quantity of time and amounts in the development of robust technologies which deter the threats associated with connected technologies. This factor is increasing the interest among the aircraft manufacturers to integrate their new aircrafts with these technologies, as well as the commercial airliners and military forces to upgrade their existing aircrafts. This factor is also facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Inmarsat, Iridium, Honeywell International Inc., GoGo LLC., Thales Group, Cobham Plc., Viasat Inc., Panasonic Avionics, Rockwell Collins, and Echostar Corporation among others.

Rising demand for data management systems among the commercial airliners, military forces and ground base stations (civil airports or military airports) is influencing the demand for connected aircraft in the current scenario. In addition, the increasing the demand for in-flight connectivity is paving the path for satellite connectivity, which is catalyzing the growth for connected aircraft market. Moreover, the technological advancements in the field of SATCOM, on-board and on-ground software for real time communication and aircraft data gathering is also bolstering the market for connected aircraft. However, these technologies are highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which is a major factor limiting the commercial airlines and military forces to adopt this technology, thereby inhibiting the market growth. Nonetheless, the aircraft manufacturers as well as the connectivity providers are continuously emphasizing on delivering robust technologies to deter cyber threats, which is expected to drive the market for connected aircraft in the coming years.

Connected Aircraft Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

