Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2016-2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is one of the latest technological advancements in the field of diabetes management. CGM system is a type of glucose monitoring device that functions by inserting a biosensor through transcutaneous or subcutaneous route. The embedded sensor measures the glucose levels in interstitial fluid or blood, and transmits the information using a transmitter to a receiver/monitor for displaying the results. These systems play an integral role in diabetes management, owing to their associated several advantages over other glucose monitoring devices. Unlike conventional glucose monitors, these systems enable periodic monitoring of glucose levels, which is crucial for avoiding diabetic complications. In addition, CGMS technology has laid a roadmap to the most awaited, high-tech, closed-loop artificial/bionic pancreas. Therefore, development of novel and technologically advanced CGMS is the prime focus of glucose monitoring device manufacturing companies. It offers a wide range of applications for all age-cohorts, healthcare settings (diagnostic centers/clinics, hospital ICUs, and home healthcare), and geographies. Thus, CGMS market poses lucrative opportunity for both CGMS manufacturers and insulin pump manufacturers.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3982

The global CGMS market generated $894 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,921 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The pipeline of high-tech CGMS devices, such as smartphone-connected CGMS, wearable & smartphone-connected CGMS, non-invasive CGMS and smart diabetes management solution (also called artificial/bionic pancreas), is expected to result in higher adoption of CGMS among endocrinologists and patients.

The market is categorized based on component, demographics, end user, and region. The CGMS components market includes durable components such as transmitters & receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and disposable components such as sensors. The segment for sensors occupies a dominant share in the CGMS market due to recurring sales of CGMS, short scrap life, and bulk purchases. Therefore, it is deployed in diagnostic centers/clinics. Moreover, the adoption of CGMS in hospital ICUs and in-home healthcare settings has increased in the recent years. On the basis of demographics, CGMS devices are categorized into child population (<14 years) and adult population (>14 years).

The report includes comprehensive geographical analysis and segmentation of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major strategies adopted by market players are collaborations, product launches, and product approvals. The adoption of collaboration strategy by companies enables greater focus on innovation, distribution, and commercialization of devices.

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends, and dynamics in the global CGMS market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the market scenario across geographies.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Sensors

– Transmitters & Receivers

– Integrated Insulin Pumps

By Demographics

– Child Population (14 years)

– Adult Population (>14 years)

By End User

– Diagnostics & Clinics

– ICUs

– Home Healthcare

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Norway

– Sweden

– Denmark

– Finland

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Venezuela

– Argentina

– Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Dexcom, Inc.

– A. Menarini Diagnostics

– Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

– GlySens Incorporated

– Johnson & Johnson

– Insulet Corporation

– Medtronic plc

– Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/continuous-glucose-monitoring-systems-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition

3.2. Need for glucose monitoring systems

3.2.1. Diabetes-a pandemic

3.2.1.1. Type 1 diabetes

3.2.1.2. Type-2 diabetes

3.2.1.3. Prediabetes and gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM)

3.2.1.4. Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM)

3.2.1.5. Secondary diabetes

3.2.1.6. Global healthcare expenditure on diabetes

3.3. Key Findings

3.3.1. Top investment pockets

3.3.2. Top winning strategies

3.3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Patent analysis

3.4.1. Patent analysis, by market participant

3.4.2. U.S. patent analysis, by market participant

3.4.3. Patent analysis, by year

3.5. Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.6. Government Regulations

3.6.1. FDA regulations (21CFR820)

3.6.1.1. Objective and Scope of FDA 21CFR820

3.6.2. ISO regulations (ISO 13485:2003)

3.6.2.1. Objective and Scope of ISO 13485:2003

3.7. Reimbursement Scenario

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Benefits of CGMS over POC glucometers

3.8.1.2. Rise in incidence of diabetes cases

3.8.1.3. Technological advancements

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. Adverse effects and accuracy

3.8.2.2. Reimbursement and stringent regulatory issues

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. High adoption rate of CGMS in home healthcare and ICUs

3.8.3.2. Increase in product awareness

3.8.3.3. High undiagnosed patient population

3.8.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: CONTINOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Sensors

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Transmitters & Receivers

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Integrated Insulin pumps

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY DEMOGRAPHICS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Adult Population (>14 years)

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Children Population (14 years)

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Diagnostic centers/clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. ICUs

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. Home Healthcare

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. North America continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.2.2.2.2. Canada continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.2.2.2.3. Canada continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3. North America continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.2.4. North America continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.2.5. North America continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Germany continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.3.2.1.2. Germany continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.3.2.1.3. Germany continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.2.1. France continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.3.2.2.2. France continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.3.2.2.3. France continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.3.1. UK continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.3.2.3.2. UK continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.3.2.3.3. UK continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.4. Spain

7.3.2.4.1. Spain continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.3.2.4.2. Spain continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.3.2.4.3. Spain continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.5. Italy

7.3.2.5.1. Italy continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.3.2.5.2. Italy continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.3.2.5.3. Italy continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.6. Netherlands

7.3.2.6.1. Netherlands continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.3.2.6.2. Netherlands continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.3.2.6.3. Netherlands continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.7. Norway

7.3.2.7.1. Norway continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.3.2.7.2. Norway continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.3.2.7.3. Norway continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.8. Sweden

7.3.2.8.1. Sweden continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by component

7.3.2.8.2. Sweden continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by demographics

7.3.2.8.3. Sweden continuous glucose monitoring systems market size and forecast, by end user

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3982

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/

More [email protected] https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/