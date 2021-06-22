Crowd Analytics Market Emerging Trends, Development Status, and Regional Forecast to 2022

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Crowd Analytics Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Crowd Analytics Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Crowd analytics is an optimized business solution, which delivers insightful analysis of crowd mobility at mass gathering places, such as airport & railway terminals, city malls, retail stores, convention centers, stadium, and others. The data obtained from various sources, including closed circuit television camera (CCTV), commercial off-the-shelf camera, and first & third party consumer data are channelized through sophisticated artificial intelligence methods to present predictive crowd flow models and customer preference patterns. It helps to deliver information about crowd mobility, public queues, wait time, asset utilization, and occupancies, which improve operational efficiencies of retail and transport terminal authorities by controlling and monitoring the mass. Several international airports, retail malls, and city authorities have opted for crowd analytics solutions for various applications including infrastructure planning, people tracking & management, project cost estimation, and other public arrangements. In February 2017, Stansted Airport, the fourth busiest airport of the UK, implemented the crowd analytics technology to optimize real-time experience of passengers.

The global crowd analytics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in ICT spending by the government of the several developed and the developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in international and domestic travelers fuel the need to adopt crowd analytics to facilitate passenger management at various travel gateways, such as airport, railway, and metro terminals. In 2016, the Indian railways implemented intelligent video analytics at Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations to enable passenger control and monitoring. According to the Airport Councils International, a 6.78% rise in airlines passengers was observed in 2016, as compared to that of 2015, which is anticipated to augment the market growth in the near future. However, lack of awareness and slow infrastructure development in the regions including Africa and Latin America are expected to hamper the crowd analytics market growth.

The global crowd analytics market is segmented based on solution, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into software and services. Considering deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud models. The applications areas of the crowd analytics industry are safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others (campaign planning and customer engagement). Based on the industry vertical, it is divided into transportation, retail, hospitality & tourism, and others (government, marketing agency, and finance). The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global crowd analytics market include AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations AG, Spigit, Inc., Walkbase, and others. These players have adopted strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their crowd analytics market penetration.

